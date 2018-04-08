DeltaCredits Hits 1-Day Volume of $30.00 (DCRE)

DeltaCredits (CURRENCY:DCRE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 7th. One DeltaCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002258 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaCredits has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. DeltaCredits has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $30.00 worth of DeltaCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00133956 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003503 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018109 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011681 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005593 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 40.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DeltaCredits Coin Profile

DeltaCredits (CRYPTO:DCRE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. DeltaCredits’ official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto.

DeltaCredits Coin Trading

DeltaCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy DeltaCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaCredits must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

