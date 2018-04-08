Denarius Trading 29.7% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:DNR)

Denarius (CURRENCY:DNR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Denarius has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $10,460.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Denarius has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014077 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014185 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (DNR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 2,616,944 coins. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

