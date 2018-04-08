Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $939,112.00

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Dent has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta, IDEX, Qryptos and Coinrail. Dent has a market capitalization of $112.64 million and approximately $939,112.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00678343 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00174758 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00035735 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00050335 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,614,760,961 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Token Trading

Dent can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta, Coinrail, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and Qryptos. It is not possible to purchase Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.