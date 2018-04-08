Dentacoin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (DCN)

Dentacoin (CURRENCY:DCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Dentacoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Dentacoin has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. Dentacoin has a total market cap of $97.83 million and approximately $42,692.00 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00677252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174574 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dentacoin Token Profile

Dentacoin was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 1,963,173,416,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,226,613,094 tokens. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is /r/Dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official website is www.dentacoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin is the first Blockchain concept designed for the Global Dental Industry. The Dentacoin ERC20 token is configured to be used globally by all individuals. “

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

Dentacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is not presently possible to buy Dentacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dentacoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dentacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Dentacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dentacoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.