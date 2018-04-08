Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Genesee & Wyoming (GWR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) by 81.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 401,093 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $7,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWR opened at $68.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4,389.81, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. Genesee & Wyoming has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 24.87%. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Genesee & Wyoming from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase began coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

