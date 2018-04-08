Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Global Net Lease Inc (GNL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,716 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.51% of Global Net Lease worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,137,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,314,000 after acquiring an additional 397,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 56,106 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 634,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,888,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Global Net Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $24.45. The company has a market cap of $1,163.57, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $66.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.93 million. equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley set a $22.00 price objective on Global Net Lease and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,140.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. It owns and invests in commercial properties principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and continental Europe that are then leased to companies.

