Deutsche Bank AG Sells 178,543 Shares of Third Point Reinsurance (TPRE)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 178,543 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.46% of Third Point Reinsurance worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 337,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,874 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Third Point Reinsurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Third Point Reinsurance by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 55,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPRE stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Third Point Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1,373.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The firm had revenue of $196.67 million for the quarter. analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Third Point Reinsurance declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $148.30 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Third Point Reinsurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Third Point Reinsurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Third Point Reinsurance news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 849,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Third Point Reinsurance

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners, workers compensation, personal automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance; and marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products.

