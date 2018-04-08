Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,860 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.45% of FTI Consulting worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Catherine M. Freeman sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $294,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of FCN opened at $49.29 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,860.27, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/deutsche-bank-ag-trims-holdings-in-fti-consulting-inc-fcn.html.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.