Deutsche Bank set a €103.00 ($127.16) price objective on Grenke (SWX:GLJ) in a research report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLJ has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €74.00 ($91.36) price objective on Grenke and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Warburg Research set a €92.00 ($113.58) target price on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Grenke and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €90.00 ($111.11) price target on Grenke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €90.43 ($111.64).

SWX GLJ remained flat at $€107.80 ($133.09) on Thursday. Grenke has a 12-month low of €58.10 ($71.73) and a 12-month high of €231.60 ($285.93).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€103.00” Price Target for Grenke (GLJ)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/deutsche-bank-analysts-give-grenke-glj-a-103-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Grenke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grenke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.