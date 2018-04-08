Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) target price on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($16.05) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase restated a neutral rating and set a price objective on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on shares of Hellofresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hellofresh has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €13.30 ($16.42).

ETR HFG traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching €12.90 ($15.93). 23,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,734. Hellofresh has a fifty-two week low of €8.86 ($10.94) and a fifty-two week high of €14.00 ($17.28).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hellofresh (HFG) a €14.00 Price Target” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/deutsche-bank-analysts-give-hellofresh-hfg-a-14-00-price-target-updated-updated.html.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers pre-portioned ingredients that enable subscribers to prepare home-cooked meals each week using its recipes in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Switzerland, Australia, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg. It operates an Internet platform that provides customers the choice between various kinds of meals and recipes to be delivered on selected weekdays.

Receive News & Ratings for Hellofresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellofresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.