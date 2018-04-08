Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €10.50 ($12.96) target price from investment analysts at Cfra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Independent Research set a €11.00 ($13.58) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($16.05) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a €8.60 ($10.62) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS set a €16.30 ($20.12) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a €14.00 ($17.28) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.87 ($17.12).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €11.35 ($14.01) on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($22.83).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank (DBK) PT Set at €10.50 by Cfra” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/deutsche-bank-dbk-pt-set-at-10-50-by-cfra-updated.html.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The company's Global Markets segment offers financial markets' products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products.

