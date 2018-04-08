Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (BNZL)

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNZL. UBS reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($30.88) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,609 ($36.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($37.90) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,446.70 ($34.34).

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($29.34) on Friday. Bunzl has a 12-month low of GBX 1,918.50 ($26.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,472 ($34.70).

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 119.40 ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 114 ($1.60) by GBX 5.40 ($0.08). The firm had revenue of GBX 858.09 billion for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 26.17%.

In related news, insider Patrick Larmon sold 12,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,952 ($27.40), for a total value of £235,430.72 ($330,475.46). Also, insider Brian May sold 6,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,069 ($29.04), for a total transaction of £141,560.98 ($198,709.97). Insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $63,747,906 in the last three months.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

