Melrose Industries (MRO) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

MRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.30) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($3.37) to GBX 235 ($3.30) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.51) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.37) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Melrose Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 258.50 ($3.63).

Shares of MRO traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 211.50 ($2.97). 12,891,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,820,000. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 2.13 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 261.90 ($3.68).

Melrose Industries PLC is a United Kingdom-based company that is engaged in buying manufacturing businesses. The Company’s businesses include Nortek and Brush Turbogenerators. It operates through four segments: Energy, which includes the Brush business that is engaged in supplying energy industrial products; Air Management, which includes the Air Quality & Home Solutions business that manufactures ventilation products and the Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning business that manufactures and sells split-system and packaged air conditioners, heat pumps, furnaces, air handlers and parts; Security and Smart Technology, which includes the Security & Control business along with the Core Brands and GTO Access Systems businesses; Ergonomics, which includes the Ergotron business that manufactures and distributes products designed with ergonomic features including wall mounts, carts, arms, desk mounts, and stands that attach to or support display devices.

