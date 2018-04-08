Deutsche eMark Price Down 23.6% Over Last 7 Days (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $567,764.00 and $451.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MazaCoin (MZC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MAZA (MZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 11th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 43,582,165 coins and its circulating supply is 36,600,189 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

