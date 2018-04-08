Deutsche EuroShop (DEQ) PT Set at €39.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($48.15) price target on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €32.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase set a €38.00 ($46.91) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €40.00 ($49.38) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($50.12) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €34.30 ($42.35) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €37.87 ($46.76).

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €29.36 ($36.25) on Wednesday. Deutsche EuroShop has a 12-month low of €28.96 ($35.75) and a 12-month high of €39.41 ($48.65).

Deutsche EuroShop Company Profile

Deutsche EuroShop is the only public company in Germany to invest solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The MDAX-listed company currently has investments in 21 shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Poland, the Czech Republic and Hungary. The portfolio includes the Main- Taunus-Zentrum near Frankfurt, the Altmarkt-Galerie in Dresden and the Galeria Baltycka in Gdansk, among many others.

