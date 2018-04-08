Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (PBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €13.99 ($17.27).

PBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.90) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.81) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($18.52) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.60 ($15.56) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a €14.70 ($18.15) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd.

PBB stock opened at €12.64 ($15.60) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.79) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($19.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $1,770.00 and a PE ratio of 12.51.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

