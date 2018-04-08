Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €12.00 ($14.81) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBB. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($20.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €12.60 ($15.56) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.90) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.89 ($17.15).

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €12.32 ($15.21) on Friday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.79) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($19.09).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (PBB) PT Set at €12.00 by Deutsche Bank” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/deutsche-pfandbriefbank-pbb-pt-set-at-12-00-by-deutsche-bank.html.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

