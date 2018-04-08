JPMorgan Chase Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) a €42.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase set a €42.00 ($51.85) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DWNI. UBS restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays set a €36.10 ($44.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($54.32) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($46.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €31.50 ($38.89) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €40.11 ($49.52).

Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.19 ($0.23) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €38.17 ($47.12). 499,370 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of €30.48 ($37.63) and a 12 month high of €38.09 ($47.02).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/deutsche-wohnen-dwni-pt-set-at-42-00-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.