Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.15

Media headlines about Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Devon Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.0974995022489 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

DVN traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,514,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,758,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $16,545.84, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.18. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

