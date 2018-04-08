Devon Energy (DVN) Receives $46.39 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

DVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on Devon Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Monday, March 19th. KLR Group downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,573 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $16,545.84, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.22). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

