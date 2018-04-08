Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for DFS Furniture (DFS)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) in a research report released on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.81) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:DFS opened at GBX 191 ($2.68) on Wednesday. DFS Furniture has a 52 week low of GBX 178 ($2.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 290.75 ($4.08).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

DFS Furniture Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc is an upholstery retailer in the United Kingdom. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, selling, delivering and installing a range of sofas, and other upholstered and furniture products. The Company’s segment is engaged in the retailing of upholstered furniture and related products.

