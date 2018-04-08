Dhx Media Ltd Class B (DHX.B) Receives C$5.54 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B (TSE:DHX.B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHX.B. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$5.75 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Dhx Media Ltd Class B from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of DHX.B traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.09. The company had a trading volume of 65,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,187. Dhx Media Ltd Class B has a 1-year low of C$3.74 and a 1-year high of C$7.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

