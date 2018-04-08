Diagnos Inc. Sells 10,285,000 Shares of Majescor Resources, Inc. (AIIM) Stock

Majescor Resources, Inc. (CVE:AIIM) insider Diagnos Inc. sold 10,285,000 shares of Majescor Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.04, for a total value of C$411,400.00.

AIIM stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. Majescor Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.10.

About Majescor Resources

Albert Mining Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and diamond deposits, as well as base metals, precious metals, and lithium. The company also offers computer aided resources detection system that enables mineral exploration professionals identify areas with a high statistical probability of similarity to known areas of mineralization.

