Diamondback Energy (FANG) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diamondback Energy earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 45.7675340459045 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of FANG traded down $7.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,287,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,231. The firm has a market cap of $11,448.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $82.77 and a 52 week high of $134.60.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $399.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 87,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $10,911,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,852. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

