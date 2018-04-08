Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Holdings Trimmed by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,295 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,161 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,972 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $167.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $162.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.60.

In related news, VP Randall J. Holder sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $883,948.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $327,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,431 shares of company stock valued at $17,101,852 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $116.62 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $134.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $12,212.99, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.74 million. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 40.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%. equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

