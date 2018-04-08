Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DRH. TheStreet upgraded Diamondrock Hospitality from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Diamondrock Hospitality from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Diamondrock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Diamondrock Hospitality from an under perform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.78.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Diamondrock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,113.67, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Diamondrock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.36 million. Diamondrock Hospitality had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 10.56%. Diamondrock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Diamondrock Hospitality will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Diamondrock Hospitality’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, insider Mark W. Brugger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $99,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondrock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Diamondrock Hospitality by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period.

About Diamondrock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. As of February 26, 2018, the Company owns 28 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms.

