Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) Insider James B. Weissman Sells 1,035 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider James B. Weissman sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $13,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DRNA opened at $9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $501.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.34. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.25). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 171.81% and a negative net margin of 2,637.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. The company’s revenue was up 976.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DRNA. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company operates in the segment of discovery, research and development of treatments based on its RNA interference (RNAi) technology platform. The Company is focused on the discovery and development of treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers that are genetically defined.

