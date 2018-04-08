Digi International (DGII) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Digi International earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the technology company an impact score of 46.6091793013399 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Several research firms have issued reports on DGII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digi International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Digi International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of DGII stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.85, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.45. Digi International has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.58 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Digi International will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin C. Riley sold 4,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin C. Riley sold 20,000 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,483.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/digi-international-dgii-receives-media-impact-rating-of-0-12-updated-updated.html.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc is a provider of mission and business-critical machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) connectivity products and services. The Company creates connected products and deploys and manages critical communications infrastructures in a range of environments. It offers four categories of hardware products: cellular routers and gateways, radio frequency (RF), embedded and network products.

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.