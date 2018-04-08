DigitalDevelopersFund (CRYPTO:DDF) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,493.00

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. DigitalDevelopersFund has a market cap of $367,424.00 and approximately $1,493.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0718 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. In the last week, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00673910 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00178745 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036566 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00049417 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official website is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com.

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalDevelopersFund must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

