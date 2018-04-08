Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) Receives $68.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dillard's from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Dillard's in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dillard's from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Dillard's in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard's from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

In related news, Director James I. Freeman sold 8,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total value of $702,405.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,712,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard's by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard's by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dillard's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,226,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard's in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,374,000. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Dillard's by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DDS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.34. 668,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dillard's has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,288.40, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.00. Dillard's had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Dillard's will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Dillard's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Dillard's declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/dillards-inc-dds-receives-68-33-consensus-pt-from-analysts-updated.html.

About Dillard's

Dillard’s, Inc is a retailer of fashion apparel, cosmetics and home furnishing. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated 293 Dillard’s stores, including 25 clearance centers, and an Internet store offering a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men and children, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings and other consumer goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.