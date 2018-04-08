Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) 1-Day Volume Tops $23,617.00

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 3:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Dimecoin has a market cap of $14.66 million and approximately $23,617.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055824 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00001368 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003974 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011660 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoin.com.co. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security.”

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimecoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.