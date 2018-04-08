Dimecoin Reaches One Day Volume of $20,875.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Dimecoin has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $15.19 million and approximately $20,875.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00055387 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003963 BTC.

LockChain (LOC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoin.com.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security.”

Dimecoin Coin Trading

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not currently possible to buy Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

