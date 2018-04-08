Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 9,200 Shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Discovery worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Discovery news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $61,909.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,640 shares in the company, valued at $882,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 16,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $367,141.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,598.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $913,006. Company insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Discovery Inc has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $8,642.56, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Discovery had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Discovery Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, formerly Discovery Communications, Inc, is a global media company. The Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including pay-television (pay-TV), free-to-air (FTA) and broadcast television, Websites, digital distribution arrangements and content licensing agreements.

