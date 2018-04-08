DNB Financial (DNBF) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DNB Financial earned a news impact score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6528690466009 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNBF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012. DNB Financial has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $37.15. The firm has a market cap of $147.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $10.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. research analysts predict that DNB Financial will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.28%.

DNBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, CEO William J. Hieb sold 1,464 shares of DNB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $49,483.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

