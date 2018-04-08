DNotes (NOTE) Price Down 5.1% This Week

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. DNotes has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $317.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DNotes has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One DNotes coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006098 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000127 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 71.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011700 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001611 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Cypherfunks (FUNK) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003598 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000121 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 153,661,701 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

DNotes can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade By Trade. It is not presently possible to purchase DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

