Dogecoin (DOGE) One Day Volume Tops $3.75 Million

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $324.94 million and $3.75 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Tidex, BitFlip and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.01665690 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008173 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004567 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015631 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001108 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00023026 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002444 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 113,933,996,363 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter olympics – even so there are few locations to use the coin – and instead it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BtcTrade.im, Coinsquare, Kraken, Bitcoin Indonesia, BX Thailand, C-CEX, Livecoin, Koineks, YoBit, HitBTC, Bittylicious, BitGrail, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, BCEX, Tidex, AEX, Bit-Z, Exmo, Bittrex, BTC Trade UA, Cryptomate, Bits Blockchain, Coinhouse, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinEgg, Exrates, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, alcurEX, NIX-E, LiteBit.eu, BitFlip, Upbit, SouthXchange, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Coingi, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, DC-Ex and Poloniex. It is not presently possible to purchase Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

