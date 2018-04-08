Dollar General (DG) Position Decreased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,911 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 170,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 53,105 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 64,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,785,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,780,000 after buying an additional 415,584 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $764,964.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $916,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DG stock opened at $94.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26,178.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.02. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $65.97 and a 1 year high of $105.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

