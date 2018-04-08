Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.09

News coverage about Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dollar General earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 44.9728196787343 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Raymond James Financial set a $107.00 target price on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

DG traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,760,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,070. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $65.97 and a 52 week high of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $25,790.43, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In other Dollar General news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total transaction of $764,964.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,542.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

