Dollar General (DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.48.

DG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Dollar General to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.55. 2,363,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $65.97 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The stock has a market cap of $25,404.81, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.16%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Kindy sold 8,221 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.05, for a total value of $764,964.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,850 shares in the company, valued at $916,542.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DG. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 634,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 301,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,154 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dollar General by 8.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 86,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Dollar General by 42.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 948,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,916,000 after acquiring an additional 39,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products comprising paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food products, such as cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; perishables consisting of milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine; snacks that comprise candies, cookies, crackers, salty snacks, and carbonated beverages; health and beauty products, such as over-the-counter medicines, as well as soap, body wash, shampoo, dental hygiene, and foot care products; pet products, which include pet supplies and pet food; and tobacco products.

