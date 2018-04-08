Dollarcoin (CRYPTO:DLC) Price Hits $0.0139

Dollarcoin (CURRENCY:DLC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Dollarcoin has a total market cap of $126,181.00 and $49.00 worth of Dollarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dollarcoin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Dollarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,074.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $657.14 or 0.09295740 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00027226 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00171822 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.99 or 0.01838790 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00021005 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00016507 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002828 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Dollarcoin Profile

Dollarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Dollarcoin’s total supply is 9,106,714 coins. Dollarcoin’s official Twitter account is @moneydollarcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollarcoin ia Proof of Work cryptocurrency. It uses the SHA256 algorithm and has a 6% premine. “

Buying and Selling Dollarcoin

Dollarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase Dollarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dollarcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dollarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

