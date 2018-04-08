DomRaider (DRT) Price Hits $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM ET on March 24th. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DomRaider token can currently be bought for about $0.0175 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, EtherDelta and Stocks.Exchange. DomRaider has a market cap of $10.32 million and $156,804.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00674411 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00177497 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00035810 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00053510 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here. DomRaider’s official website is www.domraider.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta, HitBTC and YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

