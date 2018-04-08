Donald James Walker Sells 50,000 Shares of Magna International (MG) Stock

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Donald James Walker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.17, for a total transaction of C$3,708,500.00.

Donald James Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 19th, Donald James Walker sold 100,000 shares of Magna International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.12, for a total transaction of C$7,212,000.00.

TSE MG opened at C$74.79 on Friday. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$52.63 and a 12-month high of C$76.28.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.50 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 19.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc (Magna) is a global automotive supplier. The Company’s segments are North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World, and Corporate and Other. The Company’s product capabilities include producing body, chassis, exterior, seating, powertrain, electronic, active driver assistance, vision, closure, and roof systems and modules, as well as vehicle engineering and contract manufacturing.

