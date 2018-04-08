Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.51. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 681,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,706.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Somerville Kurt F bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Donaldson by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Donaldson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Donaldson by 394.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 126,161 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 877,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,317,000 after buying an additional 61,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

