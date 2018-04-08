Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded at Edward Jones

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Gabelli raised Donaldson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Donaldson from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

DCI opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5,706.86, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $42.59 and a 1 year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Donaldson had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Donaldson will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc is a manufacturer of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company’s segments include Engine Products, Industrial Products and Corporate. The Company’s products are manufactured at approximately 44 plants around the world and through three joint ventures. The Company offers its products under the Ultra-Web, PowerCore and Donaldson brands.

