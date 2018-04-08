Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Andina Acquisition Corp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (TGLS)

Andina Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Dougherty & Co issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andina Acquisition in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 20th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Dougherty & Co analyst J. Hamblin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Andina Acquisition’s FY2018 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Andina Acquisition (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.20 million. Andina Acquisition had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 1.73%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andina Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Andina Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of TGLS traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,066. The firm has a market cap of $318.76, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.62. Andina Acquisition has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Andina Acquisition’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Andina Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 54.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 24.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/dougherty-co-comments-on-andina-acquisition-corps-q1-2018-earnings-tgls-updated-updated.html.

Andina Acquisition Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Andina Acquisition (TGLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Andina Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andina Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.