Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 2,192 Shares of 3M (MMM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 6.8% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (down from $251.00) on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Vetr raised 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.47 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup set a $284.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.22.

Shares of MMM opened at $212.25 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $188.62 and a 52 week high of $259.77. The company has a market capitalization of $130,217.98, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.76, for a total value of $419,846.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,884,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ippocratis Vrohidis sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $56,178.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,806 shares of company stock valued at $13,162,628. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

