OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Has $1.12 Million Stake in Dover Corp (DOV)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dover by 891.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $93,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,559.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $336,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Dover to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

NYSE DOV opened at $93.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15,085.72, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $76.47 and a twelve month high of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

