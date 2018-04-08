KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $919,000 Stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 3.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 172,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 410,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 24.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after acquiring an additional 34,086 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 104.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dover news, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $336,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Gary Kennon sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $1,601,761.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,745. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,085.72, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $76.47 and a 52 week high of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Dover to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.83.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

