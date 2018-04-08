Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 2,445 Shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in shares of Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dow Chemical were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $2,095,726,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,920,750,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,111,269,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,116,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dow Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $839,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DWDP. Barclays upgraded Dow Chemical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Dow Chemical from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised Dow Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dow Chemical in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

In other news, insider Ronald C. Edmonds sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 69,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $5,042,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DWDP opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152,411.27, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. Dow Chemical has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Dow Chemical (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. Dow Chemical had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Dow Chemical will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Dow Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

