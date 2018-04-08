Dragonchain Achieves Market Cap of $178.70 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 25.7% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00010704 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, Bancor Network, IDEX and Token Store. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $178.70 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00684400 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014269 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00174289 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050613 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, Token Store, EtherDelta, Tidex, IDEX, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is not possible to buy Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

